A woman‚ believed to be 32 years old‚ is in a critical condition after she was trapped in a trench in Actonville for about three hours on Monday afternoon.

At About 4pm‚ ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene on Patel Street and found the woman who had been digging the trench trapped under the soil.

Later‚ fire and rescue personnel freed the woman but hostile community members caused a secondary collapse of the trench and the woman was trapped for about another hour.

Once she was freed again‚ she was transported to Sunshine Hospital for further medical care.

The exact cause of the incident is not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations‚ ER24 said in a statement. - TimesLIVE