48-hour endurance cycle to tackle diabetes

As endurance cyclists prepare to hit the road for 48 hours this week‚ they want to screen hundreds of people for diabetes as part of their mission.

Organisers hope that awareness created by the ride will result in more South Africans being tested for diabetes during this year's Novo Nordisk Cycle 4 Diabetes Relay.

Four teams of four cyclists - each affected by diabetes in some way or another - will participate in the relay.

Novo Nordisk general manager Dr Tim Kedijang said the number of people diagnosed with diabetes during the gruelling 48-hour marathon increases every year.

"We expect the same this year. Firstly‚ we have been reaching more people. But we also know that the diabetes pandemic is doubling up every year. An estimated four to five million in South Africa are living with diabetes. Fifty percent of them are not even aware that they have diabetes‚" Kedijang said.

Last year‚ eight percent of the 2‚752 people who were screened at activation centres along the route tested positive for diabetes.