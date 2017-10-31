Alleged crystal methamphetamine (“tik”) cook Kingsley Obi Udeobi‚ 31‚ appeared in the East London Magistrate's Court this morning‚ after he was allegedly found in possession of 105kg of processed and unprocessed drugs worth R70-million.

Udeobi was arrested on Sunday in a Belgravia flat by members of the Hawks' South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau. They also allegedly found equipment used to manufacture the drugs on the premises.

His case was postponed to November 6 for a formal bail application‚ and he was remanded in custody.

State prosecutor Dumisani Kumbaca told presiding magistrate Rochelle Sam that the drugs were sent to the national South African Police Service laboratory for testing‚ and that the results would be available after three months. - HeraldLIVE