The ANC in central KwaZulu-Natal has appealed for calm within the volatile taxi industry following the killing of a taxi boss along with nine other people on Tuesday.

This while the provincial taxi task team has been instructed to probe the mass shooting outside Ladysmith.

A taxi conflict is believed to have sparked the massacre.

Police have identified the slain taxi boss as the deputy chairman of the Klipriver Taxi Association.

"As the ANC in the region‚ we have learnt of the instability that is happening in the industry of taxis.

"Whilst we are not in a position to fully understand the dynamics facing the industry in our region and therefore limited in our capacity to delve much on the events‚ however‚ as the leader of society we have the responsibility to call for peace‚ order and stability‚" said Sipho Hlomuka‚ ANC Ukhahlamba regional secretary.

Police spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the taxi boss was travelling in a bakkie on Matiwaneskop Road with four other occupants when two vehicles allegedly fired shots at them with high calibre firearms‚ killing them all.

"The victims lost control of their vehicle and crashed into an oncoming minibus taxi."

Five passengers - believed to be teachers - from the minibus died‚ while others were seriously injured.

"A docket of five counts of murder and five of culpable homicide was opened at Elangslaagte police station and it will be transferred to the provincial taxi task team for investigation. The motive of the attack is subject to an ongoing investigation."