South Africa

At least 10 dead in KwaZulu-Natal massacre

31 October 2017 - 12:13 By Suthentira Govender
Police were on Tuesday morning attending to a brutal mass killing near Ladysmith‚ in which a taxi conflict is believed to have led to the death of at least 10 people.

While details were still sketchy‚ according to eNCA.com the deputy chairman of a local association was with his four bodyguards when they were allegedly ambushed on the N11. It is believed that the driver of their vehicle lost control and crashed into a car transporting teachers to school.

Police spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala said officers were still at the scene gathering information.

"A statement will be issued with all the information when it becomes available‚" she said.

In reaction‚ the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) said it was "appalled by the deadly massacre".

"We are butchered every day‚ but the government is not doing enough to stop these bloody killings‚" said PAC spokesman Kenneth Mokgatlhe.

X