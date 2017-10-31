Black Monday in the killing fields

The murder of a small-scale KwaZulu-Natal vegetable farmer - hacked to death with a panga on Monday - has brought home the deadly reality for many living on South Africa's farms.

Bokkie Potgieter, 70, was killed when he found his attacker trying to steal his bakkie on his Vryheid farm. The killer was himself murdered by neighbouring farmworkers after he crashed Potgieter's bakkie - with his body inside - while trying to escape.

Thousands gathered across the country on Monday in a protest dubbed #blackmonday to raise awareness of the dangers facing those on farms, with survivors speaking out about their heartache and losses.