Bus catches fire in Auckland Park
A bus belonging to Metrobus caught fire in Auckland Park‚ Johannesburg‚ on Tuesday afternoon.
Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said there were no injuries.
He said emergency service personnel had put out the fire by 6pm.
“We don’t know what caused the fire. That will be investigated‚” Mulaudzi said.
#metrobus caught fire at Kingsway Road pic.twitter.com/PHrLxHxB9W— Zacharia Mashele (@Zach_Mashele) October 31, 2017
Metrobus spokesman Nkosinathi Nkabinde said the company’s team was rushing to the scene to check the situation.
“We are not sure what caused the fire in the bus.”
Nkabinde said an investigation will be done to establish the cause of the fire.
Below are images from twitter users who were passing the scene.
ALERT!! @SABCNewsOnline @eNCA a Metrobus is on fire in front of Media24 in Auckland Park. pic.twitter.com/aeJ54OB95N— Ben Strokes (@kafur_) October 31, 2017
