South Africa

Weekend special: Corrupt Witbank cops get jailed for 1,500 hours each

31 October 2017 - 07:35 By Naledi Shange
Two of Witbank's police officers have been convicted of trying to cash in on the victims of such crimes. File photo.
Two of Witbank's police officers have been convicted of trying to cash in on the victims of such crimes. File photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

As the house robbery and burglary rate soars in Witbank, Mpumalanga, two of the town's police officers have been convicted of trying to cash in on the victims of such crimes, the Hawks said on Monday.

On Friday, former police detective warrant officer Jan Maphanga and former constable Sonjana Malatji were convicted and sentenced in the Middelburg Regional Court for corruption.

"They were convicted of soliciting a bribe of R5,000 from a complainant who was the victim of a house robbery in April 2007," said Captain Dineo Sekgotodi.

"They claimed that the money would be used to pay an informer to assist in tracing the victim's vehicle, which was stolen during the robbery - but the stolen vehicle had already been recovered by the police.

"The victim never got to see justice served - he died of natural causes after testifying," Sekgotodi said. "The two were sentenced to 1,500 hours each ... as from November 3 they must start serving their sentence, spending every weekend in prison."

The dire crime situation in Witbank was highlighted in the latest crime statistics released by Stats SA. The town leads the statistics in house burglaries, with an average of 6.7 reported each day. The most house robberies in the country were also reported in Witbank, at 4.4 a day.

House robberies are defined as being break-ins when residents are at home.

Most read

  1. Police clash with security guards at Gauteng hospital South Africa
  2. Ex-Trump aides charged as Russia probe accelerates World
  3. Suspended SARS boss to return to work South Africa
  4. KZN police seize more than 200 illegal arms South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

#BlackMonday protests against farm murders gain momentum
Quickfire: Dumisani Dlamini gets philosophical
X