About 80 private doctors protested in Port Elizabeth on Monday‚ demanding police action against armed robbers targeting their surgeries.

The doctors said though the robberies were captured on closed circuit television‚ the criminals had not been arrested.

They carried placards saying “Police must serve doctors and communities” and “20 cases reported‚ zero arrests. We demand an answer.”

The doctors were joined by a handful of their patients and members of the community‚ singing the struggle song ‘Senzenina’.

Travelling in a long convoy of cars‚ the doctors went from Njoli Square in Zwide to KwaZakele and then to Motherwell Police Station. They were led by Ibhayi General Practitioners‚ an organisation of doctors operating in the townships‚ northern areas and Algoa Park.