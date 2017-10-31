Durban toddler found after going missing
31 October 2017 - 10:52
A Durban toddler has been reunited with his mother‚ hours after going missing.
Two-year-old Bandile Mbulu was on Monday reported missing by his mother - a vendor in Durban's bustling Warwick Avenue.
Police spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala said the child was at his mother's side when he disappeared.
A few hours later‚ a woman pitched up with the child at the Isipingo police station‚ more than 20km away from where he had gone missing.
Gwala said the woman claimed she had found the child.
