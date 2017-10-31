South Africa

Durban toddler found after going missing

31 October 2017 - 10:52 By Suthentira Govender
Bandile Mbulu (2) - who went missing on 27 October 2017 at Warwick Avenue The toddler was later found and reunited with his mother.
Bandile Mbulu (2) - who went missing on 27 October 2017 at Warwick Avenue The toddler was later found and reunited with his mother.
Image: Supplied by the SAPS

A Durban toddler has been reunited with his mother‚ hours after going missing.

Two-year-old Bandile Mbulu was on Monday reported missing by his mother - a vendor in Durban's bustling Warwick Avenue.

Police spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala said the child was at his mother's side when he disappeared.

A few hours later‚ a woman pitched up with the child at the Isipingo police station‚ more than 20km away from where he had gone missing.

Gwala said the woman claimed she had found the child.

Most read

  1. 48-hour endurance cycle to tackle diabetes South Africa
  2. SAPS taxi violence task team to probe brutal KwaZulu-Natal massacre South Africa
  3. ‘It is difficult to work in this environment’ – medical staff South Africa
  4. Limpopo man and woman arrested for helping fugitives South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

#BlackMonday protests against farm murders gain momentum
Quickfire: Dumisani Dlamini gets philosophical
X