Eastern Cape varsity student allegedly beaten to death

An Eastern Cape university student was allegedly beaten to death by fellow students in Mthatha on Monday night.

It is alleged that the 33-year-old Walter Sisulu University student at the Nelson Mandela Drive site was found dead in suspicious circumstances inside his old residence room‚ which he had occupied last year.

DispatchLIVE has been reliably informed the present room occupant caught the student allegedly in the act of stealing.

"He sounded the alarm and other students came‚" said a source. The student allegedly had an accomplice who climbed three floors down an extension cord while the accused student jumped from the third floor‚ said the source.

Students then allegedly chased after the pair‚ caught the student and assaulted him.

“He was taken to hospital‚” he said.

Department of Health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the student was admitted to Mthatha General hospital with head injuries. “He was then transferred to Nelson Mandela Academic hospital. He died in the early hours of today‚” he said.

- DispatchLIVE