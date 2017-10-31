The members of Sasco‚ which is affiliated to the ANC‚ distanced themselves from violence and vandalism at the university in the past two months which included violent attacks on security guards‚ the torching of cars and university property and the petrol bombing of the historic St Mark's Church in District Six.

They also claimed that these protesters are not supported by the majority of students.

“We have been the ones to say‚ 'OK guys‚ let’s sit down and let’s talk about it'‚ but they have been refusing any sort of engagement‚ they just want to do things their way and it’s their way or the highway.”

Madalane said that the protesters had caused reputational damage to the university and to the student leadership.

Another student leader‚ who asked to remain anonymous‚ said Zuma could be sitting on the fees commission report - which probed the feasibility of free education - as a drawcard in the ANC’s electoral conference at the end of the year.

“Another allegation is that the report will be released after exams so that we can’t get agitated because we are at home and so we can’t mobilise‚” he said.

But Abongile Gayiya‚ chairman of Sasco at the CPUT Mowbray campus‚ said: “South Africa will stand still if we don’t get free education in 2018.”