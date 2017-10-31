“My Robin. I am at peace. I love you‚” Melanie Kemper posted on Facebook on Tuesday morning‚ alongside an image of her murdered husband.

Antonella Corbellari Hodgson wrote: “Mel. No words can take the pain away you and your family are going through. I'm so sorry for your loss. May you find the strength you need during this difficult time.”

Kemper‚ 50‚ was the managing director of InfoVest Consulting in Cape Town. Colleagues told TimesLIVE that he was a good man with a big personality.

His friend Justin Wheatley‚ chief executive of the StatPro Group where Kemper previously worked‚ said that the family is “distraught”‚ but that they are “a tight unit and have friends for support”.

“This senseless tragedy has left all of us numb with shock and disbelief‚” Wheatley‚ also the family's spokesman‚ said in a statement. “Robin‚ who was a good friend of mine and many people across StatPro‚ was also very well known throughout the South African investment-management community. As a successful entrepreneur‚ he founded several businesses and was much admired and respected.

“Robin was a big personality – well loved by a large circle of friends. We mourn his loss deeply – he will be missed very much.”

Two suspects have been arrested and appeared briefly in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court today. They have been remanded in custody until their bail hearing on 24 November.

