Farmer 'surprised' by all the support

"It was a big surprise that this thing became so big. I can't speak for other places but the one we did in Cape Town was completely for peace and is offered to our Creator," said Loubser.

Social media posts from other parts of the country showed some people waving apartheid-era flags and wearing shirts with racist prints.

A Times photographer saw one person with a T-shirt depicting an old South African flag being chastised by other protesters at the Cape Town event. The man was told to turn his shirt inside out.

"It just takes one guy to wave an old apartheid flag and to break down everything you try to build; to break down everything that hundreds of other people are trying to do to improve our image," said Loubser.