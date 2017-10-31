Farmer 'surprised' by all the support
Boland farmer Chris Loubser, whose a plea for action on Facebook sparked Monday's nationwide protest against farm murders, says he was surprised by the support his message received.
After Stellenbosch wine farmer Joubert Conradie, 47, was murdered on his farm last week, Loubser made an impassioned plea for farmers across the country to take protest action.
He called on people to wear black to mourn those who had been killed. Protests were held countrywide.
"It was a big surprise that this thing became so big. I can't speak for other places but the one we did in Cape Town was completely for peace and is offered to our Creator," said Loubser.
Social media posts from other parts of the country showed some people waving apartheid-era flags and wearing shirts with racist prints.
A Times photographer saw one person with a T-shirt depicting an old South African flag being chastised by other protesters at the Cape Town event. The man was told to turn his shirt inside out.
"It just takes one guy to wave an old apartheid flag and to break down everything you try to build; to break down everything that hundreds of other people are trying to do to improve our image," said Loubser.
His sentiments were echoed by the organiser of the Cape Town protest, Talita Basson.
Convoys of vehicles from as far as Klapmuts, 50km from Cape Town, converged on Cape Town Stadium.
Basson, 21, said she was angered when she saw people waving apartheid flags.
"I was born in the new South Africa.
"Yes, bring your pride, bring your feeling of unity, but leave the old South African flag at home," she said. "We don't want division, we want unity."
