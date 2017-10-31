South Africa

Farmer 'surprised' by all the support

31 October 2017 - 06:39 By Aron Hyman
Chris Loubser pays tribute to wine farmer Joubert Conradie.
Chris Loubser pays tribute to wine farmer Joubert Conradie.
Image: Screengrab via YouTube/TimesLIVE

Boland farmer Chris Loubser, whose a plea for action on Facebook sparked Monday's nationwide protest against farm murders, says he was surprised by the support his message received.

After Stellenbosch wine farmer Joubert Conradie, 47, was murdered on his farm last week, Loubser made an impassioned plea for farmers across the country to take protest action.

He called on people to wear black to mourn those who had been killed. Protests were held countrywide.

#BlackMonday reopens wounds of father's farm killing

May 13 2016 will remain imprinted in Jörg Filter’s memory for the rest of his life.
News
14 hours ago

"It was a big surprise that this thing became so big. I can't speak for other places but the one we did in Cape Town was completely for peace and is offered to our Creator," said Loubser.

Social media posts from other parts of the country showed some people waving apartheid-era flags and wearing shirts with racist prints.

A Times photographer saw one person with a T-shirt depicting an old South African flag being chastised by other protesters at the Cape Town event. The man was told to turn his shirt inside out.

"It just takes one guy to wave an old apartheid flag and to break down everything you try to build; to break down everything that hundreds of other people are trying to do to improve our image," said Loubser.

His sentiments were echoed by the organiser of the Cape Town protest, Talita Basson.

Convoys of vehicles from as far as Klapmuts, 50km from Cape Town, converged on Cape Town Stadium.

Basson, 21, said she was angered when she saw people waving apartheid flags.

"I was born in the new South Africa.

"Yes, bring your pride, bring your feeling of unity, but leave the old South African flag at home," she said. "We don't want division, we want unity."

House robbery in Klapmuts not farm attack

As farmers got up early on Monday morning to make their way to Klapmuts in the Cape Winelands to join in the #BlackMonday protests against attacks ...
News
14 hours ago

Jabula Plant Hire denies its truck ploughed into #BlackMonday protest

Jabula Plant Hire says it is not responsible for a crash on the N4 near Middelburg in Mpumalanga on Monday in which a truck ploughed into vehicles ...
News
12 hours ago

Agriculture minister urges farmers not to politicise killings

Minister of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries Senzeni Zokwana says the #BlackMonday farmers protests were "not an attack on government".
News
15 hours ago

Most read

  1. Wombs with a view: 40 years of successful IVF - but what comes next? Sci-Tech
  2. Black Monday in the killing fields South Africa
  3. Farmer 'surprised' by all the support South Africa
  4. Soaring legal claims could sink health system South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

#BlackMonday protests against farm murders gain momentum
Quickfire: Dumisani Dlamini gets philosophical
X