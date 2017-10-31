The Gauteng department of social development is trying to track down the biological fathers of more than 600 children.

In an eight-page advert placed by the department that listed 776 children‚ notifying their biological families that unless they come forward‚ the children would be placed in foster care‚ the majority listed were trying to trace biological fathers‚ with only a few trying to find the mother.

Xaba Mbangwa‚ spokesperson for the department‚ said that if the department fails to locate the biological families‚ the children will be placed in foster care or given up for adoption.

“As the department‚ we are the custodians of children. As soon as a child is without a parent‚ we take parentship.