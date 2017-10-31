South Africa

Gupta 'money laundering' probed by central bank in Dubai

31 October 2017 - 11:38 By Hanna Ziady
Ajay Gupta and his younger brother Atul. File photo.
Image: MARTIN RHODES

Money laundering by the Gupta family using shelf companies in Dubai is “very unfortunate” and is being discussed “at the highest level”‚ says Hamad Buamim‚ president and CEO of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Dubai‚ through its central bank‚ was looking into allegations of money laundering involving the Gupta family‚ Buamim revealed at the chamber’s Dubai headquarters on Monday.

"We look at it and we speak about it at a very high level‚ let me tell you this‚" he said‚ without providing further details.

The chamber represents the interests of businesses operating in Dubai and has more than 200‚000 members‚ of which about 17‚500 are African companies — all of which were active‚ the chamber said.

Leaked e-mails have shown how the Gupta family used Dubai shelf companies to facilitate the laundering of hundreds of millions of rand belonging to South African taxpayers.

