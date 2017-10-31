Despite the Department of Home Affairs’ stringent laws on children travelling in and out of the country‚ the department still has no idea how a British national managed allegedly to smuggle his three children from Johannesburg through the Lebombo border post into Mozambique without their mother's consent.

"The department has launched an investigation into the matter. This entails going through the movement-control system to determine where there could have been any breaches‚" said department spokesman Thabo Mokgola. This was three weeks after the department was supplied with the children's passport numbers‚ to verify what documents were supplied by the children's father‚ Abdul Tarmohamed‚ to legally allow them to pass through.

The legislation states that when one parent is travelling with a child‚ the parent staying at home must provide an affidavit providing consent for the child to travel with the other parent‚ as well as copy of their identity document or passport.

But 14 months after they left‚ Somiya Basar insists that she did not have a say in her children‚ aged 11‚ 10 and three‚ leaving the country.