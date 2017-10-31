Former Trillian financial advisory CEO Mosilo Mothepu has told how staff were transferred between Transnet and Eskom after the power utility was “identified as the next cash cow” in a bid to channel funds to Trillian Capital Partners.

Mothepu testified before Parliament's public enterprises committee inquiry into state capture on Tuesday. She was one of the original whistle-blowers in Thuli Madonsela's state of capture report.

She detailed how Trillian Capital and its predecessor‚ Regiments‚ had managed to secure business at Transnet‚ Eskom‚ SA Express and Denel‚ often without contracts.

Mothepu said she didn't realise it at the time‚ but in hindsight she could see how the movement of finance director Anjoj Singh and Brian Molefe from Transnet to Eskom had been a “modus operandi” to get into the Eskom coffers.

“Transnet and Eskom are the largest SOEs with the largest budgets. With Anoj Singh and Brian Molefe with Regiment and McKinsey getting big fees‚ they identified that the next cash cow was Eskom‚” she said.

Key in ensuring securing these deals was Trillian partner Salim Essa‚ who is regularly linked to the Guptas.

“In every SOE‚ Salim had some kind of relationship with a board member there‚” she said.