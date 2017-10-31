'I did it for money', says NGO owner who raided dead patients' accounts

Dorothy Franks, who ran the Anchor NGO at which at least five patients transferred from Life Esidimeni died, has admitted that she drew SA Social Security Agency grant money from the accounts of dead patients.

When she was asked by retired judge Dikgang Moseneke, who is presiding over the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings, if she drew grants from the Sassa accounts of the dead she became silent for a while and then said: "Yes, judge."

Later, she whispered: "I couldn't help it."

She had earlier told the hearing that, after her NGO in Cullinan had been shut down, she had been chased off the premises.

Franks drew grants of about R1,500 each from the accounts of 29 patients for five months. The patients were no longer in her care at the time.

Franks also earned R600,000 from the Gauteng department of health after her NGO was shut down in October last year. She received R150,000 a month for four months for services rendered by an NGO that had been shut down.