Medical staff at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus say the environment created by the absence of security is unsafe and not conducive to work.

“How are we supposed to work in an environment like this? Our safety as medical staff is not guaranteed‚” said one staff member‚ who could not be named. “It really makes you think whether you want to work in this place or you should go work elsewhere. I’m busy treating patients‚ and I am told they [workers] might come and take us all out. It is really not conducive for work. The whole hospital is unsafe.”

Earlier‚ three security guards were injured and three others arrested when police removed them from the hospital precinct‚ after management announced that the contract with Sidas Security Services had ended.

Guards from the company had reported for duty as usual‚ only to find that they were not needed at the hospital. Three guards suffered injuries from rubber bullets and were treated at the same hospital.