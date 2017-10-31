High numbers of malaria cases are being reported in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in an alert posted on Tuesday that affected areas included the Vhembe and Mopani districts in Limpopo‚ in addition to some farms along the Lephalala River in Waterberg‚ and in Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga.

“Compared to previous years‚ a modest increase in cases in the Kruger National Park and private reserves in the area has been confirmed‚” said the alert.