Fence dispute killing splits Mpumalanga town
The meeting at the gate of Boondock farm was meant to be a pow-wow to mend fences. Instead‚ it ended in the shooting of two men‚ causing a rift in the Mpumalanga farming town of Lows Creek.
For over 40 years‚ the von Johnston and Tonetti families lived happily side-by-side on neighbouring farms.
The friendship between the families‚ who descended from Italian World War II prisoners of war and German aristocrats‚ remained strong until recently‚ when a fence was put up between their farms. The fence was erected three months ago‚ and Lows Creek residents say it fuelled a bitter feud‚ pitting the families against each other with accusations of wildlife theft and threatening correspondence.
It came to a bloody end when‚ at just after 7am on October 24‚ Luke von Johnston (66) and his farm manager‚ John Khoza‚ (72) were gunned down at a gate on von Johnston's property.
The alleged killer‚ Mark Norris (39)‚ opened fire on the two with his 9mm pistol – apparently in self defence – firing 11 shots.
The three were meant to have met to discuss the fence that Norris had erected‚ and apparently wanted von Johnston to help pay for. The fence allegedly limited von Johnston’s access to his portion of the subdivided Boondocks farm.
Khoza‚ who had previously helped Norris on his farm‚ was shot three times in the neck and twice in the back. He is thought to have been running to the farmstead to raise the alarm when he was killed. Von Johnston‚ whose body was found near his bakkie‚ was shot once through the right temple and in the chest‚ shoulders and back.
Norris – a descendant of the Italian Tonetti family on his mother’s side – handed himself over to police shortly after the shooting‚ Mpumalanga police confirmed.
His statement was taken‚ and he was held overnight in the cells of Lows Creek police station.
Norris was taken to Barberton regional court the following day to appear on two counts of murder. Instead‚ prosecutors withdrew all charges against him.
Mpumalanga police spokesman Sergeant Gerald Sedibe was reluctant to elaborate on why the charges were withdrawn.
"It’s only a provisional withdrawal. There are certain things that are outstanding‚ that the prosecutors say we must get. They include reports on ballistic tests."
Monica Nyuswa‚ Mpumalanga’s provincial prosecuting authority spokesman‚ said the case was not enrolled‚ because the prosecutor did not believe that there was enough admissible evidence in the docket to charge the accused.
She said the docket was returned to police‚ who were instructed to conduct further investigations. "The investigation is apparently ongoing."
TimesLIVE has learnt that the von Johnston family have arranged for a private investigator to look into the case and for private autopsies.
Norris's brother-in-law‚ David le Roux‚ said that they had been advised by their lawyers not to speak.
For many in the small town‚ the death of von Johnston‚ an adventurer‚ pilot‚ yachtsman – who twice sailed across the Atlantic – and philanthropist who helped with the preservation of Lows Creek’s old colonial buildings‚ is devastating.
The withdrawal of charges has split the town down the middle‚ with some residents saying Norris could never have committed such a crime‚ while others are demanding that he be arrested.
Ingrid Boag‚ von Johnston's sister‚ said the two families had always got on well.
"There were never any issues between us. We lived next to each other for decades. Both our families loved Lows Creek; we loved the environment. That love has been passed down through the generations."
Boag said the love her father‚ a German baron‚ had had for people and nature was passed down to her brother.
"Luke maintained the farm as a conservancy. For decades everything was fine‚ until the fence was erected."
She said no one knew how the dispute had morphed into the tragedy that it became.
"We are trying to understand the context of what this is all about. We are trying to recreate what happened‚ and how my brother and John ended up dead. None of it makes any sense."
Ashley Boag‚ von Johnston's nephew‚ said his uncle had just wanted to have a mature discussion about the fence.
"For months there was huge animosity towards him‚ with the neighbours refusing to meet. Then suddenly on Tuesday he was called to meet at the gate.
"We don’t know what happened‚ except that Luke and John are both dead‚ shot multiple times in the head‚ back and chest. There have been claims of self defence‚ with admissions to the shootings‚ but no arrests. We don’t understand why."
Von Johnston's best friend‚ Colin du Toit‚ said the murders were tearing the town apart. "No one can make sense of it.”
