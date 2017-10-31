Video by Africa InTouch

The meeting at the gate of Boondock farm was meant to be a pow-wow to mend fences. Instead‚ it ended in the shooting of two men‚ causing a rift in the Mpumalanga farming town of Lows Creek.

For over 40 years‚ the von Johnston and Tonetti families lived happily side-by-side on neighbouring farms.

The friendship between the families‚ who descended from Italian World War II prisoners of war and German aristocrats‚ remained strong until recently‚ when a fence was put up between their farms. The fence was erected three months ago‚ and Lows Creek residents say it fuelled a bitter feud‚ pitting the families against each other with accusations of wildlife theft and threatening correspondence.

It came to a bloody end when‚ at just after 7am on October 24‚ Luke von Johnston (66) and his farm manager‚ John Khoza‚ (72) were gunned down at a gate on von Johnston's property.

The alleged killer‚ Mark Norris (39)‚ opened fire on the two with his 9mm pistol – apparently in self defence – firing 11 shots.