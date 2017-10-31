'No other security company will work here‚' dismissed guards vow
Guards who were contracted to work at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus have vowed not to allow another security company to provide security services at the health facility.
On Tuesday morning‚ the security guards from Sidas Security Services reported for duty at the hospital in Ekurhuleni‚ dressed in uniform and ready to work‚ but were stunned to be told that another company has secured the contract.
Police then used rubber bullets and stun grenades to forcibly remove the guards. Three were arrested‚ and three others injured by the rubber bullets. Even when the Trade Union of Security Industry in South Africa (Tusisa)‚ which represents the workers‚ came to help‚ police would not budge‚ but went ahead and took the arrested guards to the police station.
After being forced to wait outside the hospital‚ the guards are now saying no other company may work there.
"We will be here the whole day. Tomorrow we will also come here and wait. No other security company will be able to work here. How can government end a contract with our employer and only tell us on the day that we are not welcomed here? We came here to work in the morning and without any notice people are telling us to go away because the contract has ended. We will not allow any other company to come and work. Let them try and see‚" one of the guards told TimesLIVE.
The guards are currently sitting outside the hospital‚ waiting to see if personnel from the newly contracted company arrive.
Meanwhile‚ things are beginning to normalise inside the hospital. Hospital staff were furious at the management's decision to end the contract‚ and the violence used by police to remove the security guards from the hospital premises.
The staff marched within the hospital demanding the reinstatement of the security guards‚ who have worked at the facility since it was officially opened by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi in 2014.
Medical staff have already complained that the hospital is unsafe‚ as police are not deployed to the wards but guard the hospital from the entrance. Despite the police presence‚ anyone can come and go as they wish in the hospital.
Patients have‚ nevertheless‚ been getting treatment all day‚ while unions representing hospital staff try to find a solution to what is becoming crisis for the Gauteng department of health.
Opposition parties in the province have warned that issues at the hospital need urgent attention‚ or else the situation could easily become "another Life Esidimeni" crisis.
- TimesLIVE
