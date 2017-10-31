Guards who were contracted to work at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus have vowed not to allow another security company to provide security services at the health facility.

On Tuesday morning‚ the security guards from Sidas Security Services reported for duty at the hospital in Ekurhuleni‚ dressed in uniform and ready to work‚ but were stunned to be told that another company has secured the contract.

Police then used rubber bullets and stun grenades to forcibly remove the guards. Three were arrested‚ and three others injured by the rubber bullets. Even when the Trade Union of Security Industry in South Africa (Tusisa)‚ which represents the workers‚ came to help‚ police would not budge‚ but went ahead and took the arrested guards to the police station.