Police clash with security guards at Gauteng hospital

Police have arrested three security guards after they clashed at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus on Tuesday morning.

Guards working for Sidas Security Services arrived at the hospital on Tuesday morning‚ only to find that a new contractor had been appointed and they had to leave the health facility.

“Our management is unfair. They decide to end the contract without telling the security guards. How can that happen to them? They are crazy. What is supposed to happen to their families? This is totally unfair and we will not accept it. Look now. Who is guarding the casualty ward? Who is guarding the psychiatry ward? This is unacceptable‚” said one of the nurses protesting at the entrance of the hospital.