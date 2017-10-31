Police exchange fire with hijackers at Kyalami Corner
A trail of bloodstains leads into Kyalami Corner shopping centre in Midrand‚ where hijackers exchanged fire with the police.
The shootout came after four men hijacked a police detective who was observing a hotspot in Bramley on Tuesday morning.
A trail of blood stains at Kyalami Corner in Midrand where hijackers exchanged fire with the police. pic.twitter.com/lkFk1M5tCO— Bafana Nzimande (@nzimandebafana) October 31, 2017
Two officers were travelling in an unmarked police vehicle‚ when criminals pounced on them.
One of the officers was outside the car‚ when he spotted his partner being forced to drive off by armed men.
The four men fled with the officer‚ assaulted him and‚ upon realising that they were being chased‚ dumped him in open veld near the R55.
A chopper and numerous police vehicles were on the suspects' trail.
"The men hijacked another car and abandoned the police vehicle they were using. They drove towards Kyalami Corner. A shootout ensued‚ and two suspects who tried to hide in the mall's bathroom area were later arrested‚" said police spokesman Lungelo Dlamini.
The officer who was hijacked was shot in the neck and has been admitted in hospital. He is in a stable condition.
Another police officer was shot in the hand during the shootout at Kyalami Corner. He is also in a stable condition in hospital.
Tweeted By EWNTraffic RT musamello: crimeairnetwork Armed robbery in progress at Kyalami Corner, Kyalami, Johannes… pic.twitter.com/6oV0NsFJ4V— WestRand Pig Spotter (@randpigspot) October 31, 2017
Two suspects have been arrested‚ but the other two are still on the run.
"One of the arrested suspects is in a serious condition. He has been admitted to hospital‚" said Dlamini.
The mall is partially closed‚ as police are still at the scene.
A police helicopter landed in the mall’s parking area‚ then departed after it had been established that the situation had been contained.
"We are following information about the missing suspects‚ and we hope they will be arrested soon‚" said Dlamini.
Three firearms‚ one belonging to the hijacked officer‚ have been recovered.
