Police exchange fire with hijackers at Kyalami Corner

Two officers were travelling in an unmarked police vehicle‚ when criminals pounced on them.

One of the officers was outside the car‚ when he spotted his partner being forced to drive off by armed men.

The four men fled with the officer‚ assaulted him and‚ upon realising that they were being chased‚ dumped him in open veld near the R55.

A chopper and numerous police vehicles were on the suspects' trail.

"The men hijacked another car and abandoned the police vehicle they were using. They drove towards Kyalami Corner. A shootout ensued‚ and two suspects who tried to hide in the mall's bathroom area were later arrested‚" said police spokesman Lungelo Dlamini.

The officer who was hijacked was shot in the neck and has been admitted in hospital. He is in a stable condition.

Another police officer was shot in the hand during the shootout at Kyalami Corner. He is also in a stable condition in hospital.