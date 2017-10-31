South Africa

SAPS taxi violence task team to probe brutal KwaZulu-Natal massacre

31 October 2017 - 13:11 By Suthentira Govender
SAPS. File photo.
SAPS. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

The provincial taxi task team has been instructed to probe today’s mass shooting outside Ladysmith‚ in which a taxi boss and nine others were killed.

A taxi conflict is believed to have sparked the massacre‚ eNCA.com reported earlier. Police have identified the taxi boss as the deputy chairman of the Klipriver Taxi Association.

Two Uber vehicles torched during meter taxi strike

Two Uber vehicles were on Friday set alight during a meter taxi and truck strike on roads to OR Tambo International Airport.
News
3 days ago

"Today at 7am‚ the taxi boss was travelling in a bakkie on Matiwaneskop Road with other four occupants‚ when two vehicles allegedly fired shots at them with high-calibre firearms‚” a police statement revealed. "The victims lost control of their vehicle and crashed into an oncoming minibus taxi."

Five passengers – believed to be teachers – in the minibus died‚ while others were seriously injured.

"A docket of five counts of murder and [five of] culpable homicide was opened at Elandslaagte police station‚ and it will be transferred to the provincial taxi task team for investigation. The motive of the attack is subject to an ongoing investigation‚" the statement added.

29 people arrested during meter taxi and bus strike on OR Tambo routes

Gauteng police have arrested 29 people for public violence during a meter taxi truck strike on routes to OR Tambo International Airport on Friday.
News
4 days ago

KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner‚ Major-General Bheki Langa‚ said: "Such violent attacks cannot be tolerated in our province. Our detectives are on their toes‚ working to solve the case. Serious and violent crimes are [of] upmost importance [to deal with]‚ to maintain the safety of our citizens." - TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. 48-hour endurance cycle to tackle diabetes South Africa
  2. SAPS taxi violence task team to probe brutal KwaZulu-Natal massacre South Africa
  3. ‘It is difficult to work in this environment’ – medical staff South Africa
  4. Limpopo man and woman arrested for helping fugitives South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

#BlackMonday protests against farm murders gain momentum
Quickfire: Dumisani Dlamini gets philosophical

Related articles

  1. Joburg meter-taxi driver killed in drive-by South Africa
  2. Government must take stronger stand to end taxi violence‚ Uber says South Africa
  3. Commuters cannot be held to ransom by meter taxi drivers: Mbalula warns Politics
X