The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has announced that its suspended executive Jonas Makwakwa will on Wednesday return to work.

“SARS wishes to announce that after approximately a year in suspension‚ Chief Officer: Business & Individual Tax (BAIT)‚ Mr Jonas Makwakwa‚ will return to the organisation with effect from 1 November 2017‚” said Sars spokesperson Sandile Memela.

Makwakwa was suspended after suspicious transactions implicating him were reported to SARS commissioner Tom Moyane by the Financial Intelligence Centre last year. He was found to have made cash deposits into his bank accounts amounting to R1.3 million.

Makwakwa claimed the money was from a taxi and stokvel business. The matter was investigated by law firm Hogan Lovells.

“SARS wishes to confirm that‚ Advocate Motau‚ SC has submitted the final report which found that Mr Makwakwa was not guilty of any of the charges levelled against him.

“This concludes the disciplinary action against Mr Makwakwa. As result SARS will immediately implement the outcome of the hearing as is. He will return to SARS to resume his position as CO: BAIT with effect from 1 November 2017‚” the revenue service said.