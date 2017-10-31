If Henri van Breda has a stutter‚ it was missing in action on Tuesday.

A day earlier‚ the triple axe-murder accused’s defence counsel‚ Piet Botha‚ painted a picture of a young man with a speech impediment that was “much worse” when he was “under pressure”.

Botha had applied for the live-streaming cameras to be turned off during Van Breda’s testimony in the High Court in Cape Townb on the grounds that he would “stutter”‚ “mumble” and “hesitate”‚ and that this could work against him.

Judge Siraj Desai denied the application‚ and when Van Breda stepped into the witness stand on the 55th day of his trial — and on the eve of his 23rd birthday today — his demeanour and skills of articulation appeared to be the direct opposite of the description given by Botha.

When state prosecutor Susan Galloway began her cross-examination in the afternoon‚ her first salvo was a blunt statement rather than a question: “Mr Van Breda‚ I did not hear you stutter at all. Not even once.”

