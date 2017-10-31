Day 54 of the Henri Van Breda axe murder trial‚ and finally‚ the accused is telling the story from his perspective – complete with details of a “close-knit” family who did “as many outdoor activities together as possible”.

Appearing in the High Court in Cape Town on the first day of his testimony‚ Van Breda – accused of axing his parents and brother to death – testified on camera‚ despite an application by his counsel that the cameras be turned off.

Judge Siraj Desai said: “The right to broadcast information and the freedom of expression are accepted pillars in the constitutional order. It forms part of an endeavour to achieve open justice. The court has taken into account the degree of risk and jeopardy to a free trial‚ and it is not sufficiently significant or substantial.”