A six-month-old baby boy was mauled and killed by a dog at home in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The baby was bitten multiple times at the house in Primrose‚ said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring. “Paramedics were lead into the lounge of the home where they found the body of the child‚” he said.

When the baby was assessed‚ “he had sustained several serious bite wounds and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately‚ the boy had already succumbed to his injuries. Nothing more could be done and he was declared dead‚” said Meiring.

The circumstances around the incident are under investigation.