Body burnt beyond recognition found in Johannesburg south

01 November 2017 - 15:14 By Ernest Mabuza
Body found in torched car.
An inquest will be carried out into the cause of death of a person burnt beyond recognition whose body was discovered inside a burnt out vehicle in southern Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

Police spokeswoman Captain Nokulunga Dube said police received a complaint of a burning vehicle at Kliprivier Road in Mulbarton at 6am on Wednesday morning.

She said on arrival‚ police found a Volkswagen Golf which had burnt out.

“There was an unknown body of a person burnt beyond recognition‚” Dube said.

Police are appealing to anyone that might have information to assist with the investigation to call the investigating officer‚ Warrant Officer Joubert‚ at Mondeor SAPS at 011-433-5400.

