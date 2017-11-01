A 26-year-old suspect was arrested in Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon for alleged rape and human trafficking.

This follows the arrest of his 37-year-old brother on September 13‚ who faces the same charges.

“The pair reportedly ran a prostitution ring‚ and they would recruit vulnerable females to work as sex-workers at their house in Grobbelaar Street‚ Brooklyn area‚” said Hawks spokesman Captain Lloyd Ramovha.

“A 16-year-old girl from Gugulethu allegedly ended up at the said address during the weekend of 9th-September-2017‚ after she was apparently recruited‚ and she reportedly ended up being raped by the older brother during her brief stay.

“The victim managed to alert authorities about her alleged ordeal on September the 12th‚ and members of the Hawks’ Anti-Human Trafficking team were summoned on the scene and preliminary investigations revealed that there was a second victim‚ a 29-year-old woman in the house‚” Ramovha said.

Both victims claimed they were being held against their will at the premises.

The older brother was arrested and subsequently appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on September 14 and the matter was postponed to November 7‚ Ramovha said.

The younger brother is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday.

- TimesLIVE