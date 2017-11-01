Just hours after Tegeta admitted it was R600-million short of the purchase price to buy the Optimum coal mine‚ Eskom convened a late night meeting to approve the payment of R586-million to the company.

Testifying in the parliamentary inquiry into state capture at Eskom‚ business rescue practitioner Piers Marsden said that in April 2016 a deal was struck for Tegeta to acquire the coal mine‚ which was in business rescue.

The mine’s sole customer was Eskom and it had been placed under business rescue after Eskom imposed a R2.1-billion penalty on the mine for supplying sub-standard coal.

After Optimum was placed under business rescue Tegeta made an unsolicited bid through KPMG to buy the mine‚ but the business rescue practitioners initially decided to sell to a different company: Pembani. However the sale to Pembani fell through. A deal was then reached to sell to Tegeta.

On April 11‚ Tegeta executive Nazeem Howa called Marsden to a meeting where he indicated that they were R600-million short of the purchase price‚ which was due to be paid two days later. He requested Marsden to approach a consortium of banks in a bid to finance the shortfall.