'Helicopter man' takes to the skies

“It will depend on how he handles his first flight and we will take it from there. If he he is fine then we might fly for longer. I want him to enjoy the flight but I do not want to overwhelm him because it is his first flight. I am sure he will be fine though and‚ certainly‚ this will not be his last flight‚” Robertson said.

He quipped “I hope he does not touch anything” but said that during the flight he would be explaining in detail to Chebanga how the aircraft operates and Chebanga will in turn have an opportunity to ask questions during the flight.

“Before we take off‚ he is going to assist me in the pre-flight exercise. When we return he is going to spend an hour with the guys that manage‚ maintain and fix helicopters so that he can see what goes into building a helicopter‚” he said.

Chebanga‚ who lives in Dilopye village in Hammanskraal in Pretoria‚ used discarded corrugated iron sheets and other scrap metal to build the replica helicopter and painted it in police colours‚ complete with SAPS insignia on the front.

The helicopter‚ which boasts a blue light and a siren‚ also caught the attention of police minister Fikile Mbalula‚ who posed for pictures. This paved the way for the helicopter to be displayed at Pretoria West police college for months.

Chebanga said he would pay attention on what material went into building a real helicopter during his maiden flight and would see how he could incorporate that into turning his replica into a real thing.