South Africa

Hospital CEO, TAC meeting collapses after less than three minutes

01 November 2017 - 16:06 By Penwell Dlamini
Members of the Treatment Action Campaign sing struggle songs in the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni. Where they aimed to meet with hospital CEO Nomonde Mqhayi-Mbambo to address the issues relating to the state of the hospital.
Image: Alaister Russell

It took just less than three minutes for a meeting between the Treatment Action Campaign and the management of the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus to collapse.

Hospital management walked into a packed auditorium in the facility to meet TAC members who have raised a number of complaints about the problems at the regional hospital in Ekurhuleni.

Hospital management immediately requested the media to leave the room and the TAC members objected to the request.

TAC general secretary Anele Yawa then complained that an official from the head office of the Gauteng department of health was speaking on behalf of the CEO‚ Nomonde Mqhayi-Mbambo.

The official‚ whose name is not known yet‚ then argued that Yawa was not respectful. He and the hospital management immediately walked out.

The meeting ended after less than three minutes.

TAC members are still inside the auditorium trying to map a way forward as hospital management says it feels unsafe in the meeting.

