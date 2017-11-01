It was a simple tip-off that led investigators straight to the homes of contractors where R80-million worth of goods belonging to City Power were found stashed away in Gauteng.

Transformers‚ overhead lines‚ street lights‚ fuses‚ circuit breakers and street poles were discovered during raids on several properties on Tuesday night in an attempt to eradicate corruption in the City of Johannesburg.

Speaking at the City Power offices after examining the huge haul of “missing” infrastructure‚ the metro's Group Forensic Investigation Services (GFIS) head‚ Shadrack Sibiya‚ said about R80-million worth of material had been seized.

"We received information from a whistle-blower who … told us about these assets which are in possession of certain individuals in their respective homes‚” said Sibiya.

“We haven’t arrested anybody simply because we were working on a tip-off and the very first thing we did was to apply for a search warrant to be able to conduct a search and seizure. After that‚ we then identify these items and only then do we begin the process of investigating as to how those items got into those people’s possession‚" he said.