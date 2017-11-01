South Africa

Jordaan to finally break silence on rape allegations

01 November 2017 - 10:37 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Danny Jordaan is said to have swept sexual harassment allegations against a Safa official under the carpet.
Danny Jordaan is said to have swept sexual harassment allegations against a Safa official under the carpet.
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

Soccer boss Danny Jordaan will on Wednesday break his silence regarding the rape allegations levelled against him‚ his lawyer said.

“My client has now made a decision that he will make a public statement‚ where he will be denying the allegations made against him by Miss Ferguson‚” said Jordaan’s lawyer Mamodupi Mulaudzi on Radio 702 on Tuesday evening.

Singer and former MP Jennifer Ferguson‚ who now lives in Sweden‚ claimed recently that Jordaan raped her more than 20 years ago. Since then other allegations of rape have made been made about Jordaan.

Mulaudzi said Jordaan would release a statement that only responded to Ferguson’s allegations. He will deal with other allegations once the accusers reveal their identities.

“We need to know who these individuals are and what they are alleging‚” Mulaudzi said.

She told 702 that she was considering laying criminal charges against Jordaan after several attempts to reach out to him for an opportunity for a mediated restorative justice process.

“My choice was not to lay charges ... I may have to follow such a path … I am not stating [it] as a definite at all‚” Ferguson said.

“We welcome the fact that she is considering laying legal action‚ so that this matter can be properly ventilated in a court of law‚” Mulaudzi said.

READ MORE

Danny Jordaan accused of shielding Safa 'sex pest'

Soccer boss 'halted probe into official'
News
3 days ago

Mampara of the week: Danny Jordaan

Many believe that if it were not for his dedication and hard work, South Africa would not have been able to stage an excellent 2010 Soccer World Cup.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Fresh allegations against Danny Jordaan

As soccer boss Danny Jordaan maintains his silence following claims by singer Jennifer Ferguson that he raped her, new allegations have surfaced that ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Unsuitable antivenoms are being sold in Africa, costing lives Africa
  2. Scientists mine 'star scar' to unlock space secrets Sci-Tech
  3. Sony revives robot pet dog News
  4. 'Helicopter man' takes to the skies South Africa
  5. Baby mauled to death by dog in Johannesburg South Africa

Latest Videos

New York truck attack suspect seen running away from vehicle used in attack
Triple murder accused Henri van Breda takes the stand
X