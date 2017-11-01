Mbalula assured the public that he had been in contact with the victim‚ Nonhlanhla Ngubeni.

“I’ve made contact with [her cousin] Nthateng and we will work to get the person doing this to face justice‚” the minister tweeted.

Ngubeni’s brother Tebogo Mogorosi said he was terrified by the incident.

“It makes me wonder what kind of a world we live in. I mean‚ woman on woman violence‚ I can’t believe it. I’m terrified. But more than anything I am disappointed that the mother of the accused went and opened a case against my sister‚ even when she knew that her child was wrong. She even had the audacity to tell my mother that pressing charges was a waste of effort‚” said Mogorosi.

The altercation transpired after an argument over wi-fi vouchers at the student residence where the two women live.