Mbalula steps in after woman is kicked and beaten over wi-fi voucher
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has promised justice after a video emerged online showing a man violently beating another woman over a wi-fi voucher.
The incident was filmed in Vereeniging on Tuesday. The video was retweeted more than 5,368 times.
Mbalula assured the public that he had been in contact with the victim‚ Nonhlanhla Ngubeni.
“I’ve made contact with [her cousin] Nthateng and we will work to get the person doing this to face justice‚” the minister tweeted.
Ngubeni’s brother Tebogo Mogorosi said he was terrified by the incident.
“It makes me wonder what kind of a world we live in. I mean‚ woman on woman violence‚ I can’t believe it. I’m terrified. But more than anything I am disappointed that the mother of the accused went and opened a case against my sister‚ even when she knew that her child was wrong. She even had the audacity to tell my mother that pressing charges was a waste of effort‚” said Mogorosi.
The altercation transpired after an argument over wi-fi vouchers at the student residence where the two women live.
“According to my sister‚ the lady is responsible for distributing wi-fi vouchers that students receive on a monthly basis. She apparently held on to it and the other students were unhappy about it. So during the weekend they held a meeting were my sister complained about the vouchers at the res. That was that. But on Monday on her way from school the woman approached her and asked her if she thought she was smart for voicing out her concern over the vouchers. Then she started attacking her‚” Mogorosi added.
Mogorosi said that the accused had initially opened a case against his sister. “Her parents went to the police station before us and opened a case of common assault against my sister. We had to run around trying to prove our case. Today the charge was withdrawn and we opened a case of grievous bodily harm."
The victim was released from hospital on Tuesday and is undergoing counselling. - TimesLIVE
