Just when the management of the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus thought they were at the end of the drama regarding a security contract‚ they faced difficult questions from the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC).

On Wednesday morning LL Security was able to deploy its personnel at the hospital for the first time. The company replaced Sidas Security Services‚ whose contract ended.

Earlier this week‚ police removed Sidas personnel out of the hospital. These guards‚ who learnt only on Tuesday about their contract ending‚ had vowed not to allow the new security company to work at the facility. But on Wednesday morning‚ the new guards were deployed and could start work at the hospital.