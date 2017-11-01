South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay 'losing more than 40% of its water supply'

01 November 2017 - 13:21 By Siyamtanda Capa And Nomazima Nkosi
About 30% of its water supply is being lost due to leaks and burst pipes.
Image: iStock

Nelson Mandela Bay is losing more than 40% of its water supply every month to leaks‚ burst pipes‚ incorrect billing and water that residents have not paid for.

In September alone‚ the city lost about 3.5 megalitres‚ or 41.5%‚ of its water supply.

In the past financial year it lost a total of 35.912Ml‚ translating to about R167.7-million.

The financial report for the first quarter of the new financial year was tabled in the budget and treasury standing committee meeting on Tuesday and revealed that water losses were expected to only worsen in the current financial year.

Dam levels are averaging at just under a critical 30% in combined capacity.

- HeraldLIVE

