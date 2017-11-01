Nelson Mandela Bay 'losing more than 40% of its water supply'

Nelson Mandela Bay is losing more than 40% of its water supply every month to leaks‚ burst pipes‚ incorrect billing and water that residents have not paid for.

In September alone‚ the city lost about 3.5 megalitres‚ or 41.5%‚ of its water supply.

In the past financial year it lost a total of 35.912Ml‚ translating to about R167.7-million.

About 30% of its water supply is being lost due to leaks and burst pipes.

The financial report for the first quarter of the new financial year was tabled in the budget and treasury standing committee meeting on Tuesday and revealed that water losses were expected to only worsen in the current financial year.

Dam levels are averaging at just under a critical 30% in combined capacity.

- HeraldLIVE