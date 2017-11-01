The Gauteng Department of Education on Wednesday reopened the online application system for parents who missed the June 12 deadline.

“To assist such parents‚ the system will open for late applications from 01 November 2017 to 10 November 2017. No new applications will be processed in January 2018 as schools are full‚” the department said in a statement.

It said the system was running smoothly and urged parents who were applying for the first time‚ to make use of this opportunity to apply online.

The department called on parents who applied during the admissions period in May‚ who still had not been placed‚ to visit the district office for placement.

It said these parents need not apply as their details were already on the system.

A total number of 285‚834 learners needed placement in Gauteng schools.

A total of 222‚378 children‚ representing 77% of all applicants‚ had been placed.

This figure is a sum total of 123‚450 for Grade 1 and 98‚928 for Grade 8 learners.

