'Police just started shooting us'

One of three security guards shot at by police with rubber bullets on the East Rand has detailed how an ordinary day turned into chaos on Tuesday morning.

James Mabudu, one of the guards working for Sidas Security Services, which had a contract with the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus, alleged police used violence against them without provocation.

Police on the scene declined to comment.

"We arrived at the hospital for work this morning at 6am. We were told that our contract with the hospital had ended. When we asked how it was terminated without us being alerted, nobody could give us answers.

"So we remained within the hospital precinct," Mabudu said. Later he moved outside and sat with the hawkers on the street.

"The shooting happened while I was sitting outside. I was sitting there with the people selling on the streets. Police just came and started shooting us. I was not fighting with anyone. [Neither] were my colleagues, who were with me outside.

"All we wanted was to get paid for the work that we had done. Now they have paid [some of] us, and they are firing us."

Mabudu spoke to The Times in the casualty ward of the hospital. He was shot with a rubber bullet in his left leg. Two other security guards were shot and three others were arrested by the police.

The guards went on strike a week ago, after they were not paid.