Not so long ago‚ flying was nothing but a dream for Hendrick Chebanga‚ let alone sitting in the cockpit with the instrument panel right in front of him.

But on Wednesday‚ the man‚ who built a replica police helicopter in his backyard‚ could not wait to tell everyone he knows‚ including his mother in Zimbabwe‚ that his dream has been fulfilled and probably there are more flights to come.

Before leaving his shack in Dilopye village‚ near Hammanskraal‚ in Pretoria to go to the Grand Central Airport where he was due to take off‚ he said a short prayer thanking God for the opportunity to fly in a real helicopter.