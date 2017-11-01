Apologising for her sarcasm‚ state prosecutor Susan Galloway asked Henri van Breda on Wednesday if his description of the alleged attacker who wiped out three of his family members was not suspiciously “stereotypical”.

“It boils down to an unknown black man wearing a gloves and balaclava‚” she said.

Van Breda‚ who turned 23 on Wednesday‚ stands accused of murdering his parents and brother in a frenzied axe attack at their luxury home in Stellenbosch in January 2015.

When asked‚ “How did you know he was black when he was so covered up?”‚ he replied‚ “The deep contrast between the whites of his eyes and the skin around his eyes.”

He also claimed that his statement said “a black man” in the sense of how Australians use the word “black” to mean any person of colour‚ as he had been living Down Under with his family and had adopted this way of speaking.