South Africa

Pupil‚ 14‚ lured into after-school meeting with 'rapist' teacher

01 November 2017 - 15:06 By Timeslive
Limpopo police commissioner‚ Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba‚ condemned the prevalence of incidents of sexual offences perpetrated against minors.
Limpopo police commissioner‚ Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba‚ condemned the prevalence of incidents of sexual offences perpetrated against minors.
Image: iStock

Limpopo police have arrested a 34-year-old teacher for allegedly raping a 14-year old pupil‚ after scheming to meet her in private.

The suspect was scheduled to appear before the Lebowakgomo Magistrate's Court today on a charge of rape.

The SA Police Service said in a statement the pupil was told to clean the staff room on Monday. Later‚ she was sent to an office by a teacher‚ where she encountered the male educator.

He asked for her cellphone number‚ "under the false pretense that he wanted to assist her with school work after hours".

"In the evening of that day‚ the suspect called the victim on her cellphone and when she came‚ he then took her in his car to the nearby bushes and raped her."

Limpopo police commissioner‚ Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba‚ condemned "the prevalence of incidents of sexual offences perpetrated against minors especially girls in this province".

A medical doctor‚ a teacher in Ritavi‚ another teacher in Lebowakgomo and three pastors from Maake‚ Namakgale and Lulekani policing areas have also been arrested recently for rape of minor children.

The SAPS said‚ "this is a serious worrying factor to us as the police and these incidents must be strongly condemned by all members of the community."

Most read

  1. Cape's notorious ship graveyard claims corpse of hi-tech racing yacht South Africa
  2. Safe swimming event hosted in Durban South Africa
  3. Move over October it’s Movember South Africa
  4. House raids uncover R80m worth of 'missing' city infrastructure South Africa
  5. Mbalula steps in after woman is kicked and beaten over wi-fi voucher South Africa

Latest Videos

'Helicopter man' flies for the first time
New York truck attack suspect seen running away from vehicle used in attack
X