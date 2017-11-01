Safe swimming event hosted in Durban

Lifesaving South Africa hosted a water and beach safety educational excursion on Wednesday for children from a Durban primary school.

About 79 children from Athlone Primary School in Amanzimtoti were taken to uShaka Marine World for an interactive water safety programme.

The outing was part of Lifesaving South Africa's Water Smart programme‚ a school-based water safety programme.

The children participated in activities and took part in a guided marine environment learning experience at uShaka's Sea World.

Lifesaving South Africa this year reached 80 schools and 12‚000 children with the aim of teaching water safety in a more practical way.

In South Africa last year there were over 1‚500 drownings‚ with more than half under the age of 15.