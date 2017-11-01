Sick turn for health authorities

The Gauteng health department has lost its case in which it had asked to pay medical negligence awards in portions rather than in a lump sum, because it had failed to bring any evidence to the Constitutional Court on why the court should change the law to allow this.

Instead of paying R23-million owed to a woman, who can only be referred to as DZ, for the medical care of her brain-damaged son, the health department argued in the High, Supreme and Constitutional courts that negligence law needed to be changed.

It wants to pay for medical expenses monthly instead of in a lump sum.

DZ's baby was born with cerebral palsy and epilepsy in 2008 at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

The case highlighted the growing burden of medical negligence payouts on the country's health system.

DZ won her negligence case in 2014 and in 2015 and R23-million was awarded for her child's 24-hour care, but only about R4-million was paid out - with R1.9-million of that going to her.

DZ smiled in court as her lawyer explained she would be paid the rest of the money.

Lawyer Jacques Coetzer said DZ was "ecstatic" as she would be paid three years and four months "after the health MEC admitted she was responsible for causing the cerebral palsy of her minor child".

The health department lost the case with costs.