State to appeal for longer Pistorius sentence
The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) on Friday will argue for Oscar Pistorius to be given a longer jail sentence, saying the six years he is serving for killing his girlfriend is "shockingly low".
The NPA will present its case to a one-day hearing at the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein. Judges are expected to hand down their ruling at a later date.
The Paralympic athlete shot dead Reeva Steenkamp in the early hours of Valentine's Day in 2013, when he fired four times through the door of his bedroom toilet -- an act, he says, that came from mistaking her for a burglar.
Pistorius was originally convicted of culpable homicide -- the equivalent of manslaughter -- in 2014, but the appeal court in Bloemfontein upgraded his conviction to murder in 2015.
Pistorius, 30, who is being held at the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre prison in Pretoria, will not be in court on Friday.
"We believe the sentence is shockingly low," NPA spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku said.
"The court has discretion to deviate from the minimum sentence for murder of 15 years, after considering the circumstances, but we say that you cannot go so far below.
"We cannot allow a situation where we create a precedent for a person sentenced for murder. It is inappropriate if you look at the gravity of the offence."
Mfaku denied that the NPA was pursuing Pistorius due to his fame.
"It is not personal, we are addressing a principle here, we would have done this for anyone," he said.
'Pay for his crime'
A spokesman for the Pistorius family was not immediately available to comment, but his lawyers have previously said they accepted his current sentence.
At his sentencing last year, High Court judge Thokozile Masipa listed mitigating factors, including the athlete's claim he believed he was shooting an intruder.
"He cannot be at peace. I'm of the view that a long term of imprisonment will not serve justice," Masipa said.
But Steenkamp's father Barry told the court that he wanted Pistorius to "pay for his crime".
Members of the African National Congress (ANC) women's league, who attended many court sessions, have criticised the sentence for failing to send a message against domestic violence in South Africa.
The year before he killed Steenkamp, Pistorius became the first double-amputee to race at the Olympics when he competed at the London 2012 games.
Previously a role model for disabled people worldwide, he was released from jail in 2015 after serving one year of a five-year term for culpable homicide.
He returned behind bars after his conviction for murder.
Pistorius, who pleaded not guilty at his trial in 2014, has always denied the accusation that he killed Steenkamp while in a rage.
He has insisted that he was trying to protect her.
In a television interview, he said he believed an intruder was in the house and "instant fear" drove him to grab his gun and walk on his stumps towards the bathroom.
"All of a sudden I hear a noise, at the toilet. I presumed it was the toilet door opening and before I knew it, I'd fired four shots," he said.
From Olympic glory to jail for murder
Here is a timeline of events following the shooting of Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day in 2013.
2013
February 14: Police arrest the Olympic and Paralympic sprinter for killing Steenkamp, a 29-year-old model, who was shot four times at his Pretoria home.
February 15: Pistorius bursts into tears as he is charged, denying murder "in the strongest terms".
February 19: Pistorius claims in an affidavit he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder. He said he fired through a locked bathroom door, in what prosecutors term "premeditated" murder.
February 21: Global sportswear manufacturer Nike suspends its sponsorship contract with the athlete.
February 22: Pistorius is granted bail.
2014
March 3: The trial opens in Pretoria before an army of journalists from around the world, with the testimony of a neighbour who tells the court she heard "terrible screams" from a woman. Ten days later, Pistorius vomits when a picture of Steenkamp's body is flashed on the court's television screens.
April 7-15: Pistorius takes the stand and begins with a tearful apology to Steenkamp's family. This is followed by five days of often intense cross-examination, marked by bouts of tears and breaks in the session. Pistorius steadfastly denies any intention to kill Steenkamp.
June 30: After a six-week break, a panel of three psychiatrists and a psychologist conclude Pistorius does not suffer from mental illness.
September 12: Judge Thokozile Masipa finds Pistorius guilty of culpable homicide or manslaughter.
October 21: The judge sentences him to a maximum of five years in jail. He is taken to Pretoria prison.
2015
October 20: Pistorius is allowed out of prison after just one year to spend the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.
December 3: The Supreme Court of Appeal convicts him of murder, saying his testimony was "vacillating and untruthful".
December 8: Pistorius is released on bail pending sentencing, and remains under house arrest.
2016
March 2: Pistorius, now 29, loses his final bid to appeal his murder conviction.
July 6: He is sentenced to six years in jail for murder, but prosecutors later appeal.
August 14: Media reports say Pistorius is put on 24-hour suicide watch.
August 26: Masipa, the same judge who issued the six-year term, rejects the state appeal for a longer sentence.
September 15: Prosecutors say they will petition the Supreme Court of Appeal for a tougher sentence for Pistorius, having described the current six-year term as "shockingly lenient".
November 14: The prison authorities say Pistorius has been transferred to a prison adapted for disabled inmates just outside Pretoria to serve the rest of his sentence.
2017
August 3: Pistorius is taken to hospital for overnight observation, after reportedly suffering chest pains.
November 3: Scheduled hearing for appeal to lengthen Pistorius' six-year term.
