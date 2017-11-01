A KwaZulu-Natal student failed in her bid to be admitted to the University of KwaZulu-Natal medical school‚ but will not need to cover the legal costs.

According to a Constitutional Court ruling on Tuesday‚ Niekara Harrielall will not have to pay the state's costs in the constitutional matter.

Harrielall had approached the court after the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld a decision of the Pietermaritzburg High Court‚ dismissing Harrielall's review application against the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

The Constitutional Court agreed with the lower courts but differed regarding costs.

Harrielall was unsuccessful in her application in 2015 for admission to study medicine at UKZN. She then enrolled for a degree in the Bachelor of Medical Science programme‚ in the hope of improving her prospects for admission to the MBChB programme the following year.

In 2016‚ she applied again under UKZN's mature students policy and her application was unsuccessful.