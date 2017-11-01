In a chilling moment in the High Court in Cape Town on Wednesday‚ Henri van Breda lifted up an axe and swung it down onto an imaginary brother Rudi lying in a bed close by.

He had been asked by state prosecutor Susan Galloway to describe what he saw unfolding in the bedroom he shared with his brother on the night of January 26 2015‚ when Rudi and his parents were brutally hacked to death with an axe.

The state had brought in replicas made from lightweight material that resembled both the axe that had wiped out his family members and left his sister for dead‚ and the knife that Henri alleges he wrested from the attacker who had cut him several times with it.

As Galloway walked Van Breda through those moments when the first attack began‚ Van Breda described how he had stood their watching.

Referring to his plea statement‚ Galloway asked him to confirm that he had called for help and pointed out that the attacker must have then heard but simply ignored him.

“It would be strange if he had noticed you and just ignored you. At the moment that you say you began shouting for help – did that not distract him?”